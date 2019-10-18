A Cult Of Witchcraft, Liberation Theology, And Environmentlism

restore-dc-catholicism.blogspot.com/…/a-cult-of-witch…
That seems to be the goal that Pope Francis and his sin-nod henchmen seem to have for the Catholic Church. They are trying to beat the Church into becoming an apostate coven.
Today it was announced that the progressive Ford Foundation is funding one of the organizers of the Amazon Synod. I leave you to study the link, although we can safely say that the Ford Foundation only ponied over the $2 million because they know that this synod will further their pro-abortion and pro-gay agenda.
Besides the Ford Foundation, another group that is supportive of the synod is a bunch of Italian wiccans. They have waxed lyrical about the pagan ritual in the Vatican gardens and the profanation of the following Mass. From their warped perspectives they do have reason for gloating.
It is increasingly clear for anyone with a functioning ear and/or eyeball that there is an overt attempt to twist the Church into a conduit for the progressive "new world order" mentality. Recall the pope telling us that we had to "obey the United Nations". In addition to prayer, we must also be contemplating practical strategies for resistance in case the apostasy manifests itself in our parishes.
