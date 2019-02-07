Clicks76
Cardinal Schönborn: “I Was Victim of a [Homo]sexual Assault”
Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn has revealed that he has been the victim of a homosexual assault.
He told the Bayerischer Rundfunk (February 6) that in his youth, a [homosexual] parish-priest tried to kiss him. Schönborn was a teenager in the 1960s, the time when most clerical abuses happened.
Schönborn grew up in Schruns, Western Austria. For years he has been exposing exposed himself as a promoter of gay ideology.
It is not uncommon that male victims of homosexual predators later are affected by the homosexual vice.
Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Evangelische Kirche in Österreich, CC BY-SA, #newsRihpcuvpkv
