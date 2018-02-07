TRADCATKNIGHT: FATIMA/POPE TO FLEE ROME WATCH: Benedict says he is in the last phase of his life

NOTE: BXVI IS THE TRUE POPE AND HE DID NOT RESIGN BUT RENUNCIATED THE ACTIVE PORTION OF THE PETRINE OFFICE. HE WAS RUN OUT OF BY THE ST GALLEN MAFIABenedict said in a letter published in an Italian newspaper on Wednesday that he is in the last phase of life and on a "pilgrimage towards home".