tradcatknight

FATIMA/POPE TO FLEE ROME WATCH: Benedict says he is in the last phase of his life

TRADCATKNIGHT: FATIMA/POPE TO FLEE ROME WATCH: Benedict says he is in the last phase of his life

NOTE: BXVI IS THE TRUE POPE AND HE DID NOT RESIGN BUT RENUNCIATED THE ACTIVE PORTION OF THE PETRINE OFFICE. HE WAS RUN OUT OF BY THE ST GALLEN MAFIA

Benedict said in a letter published in an Italian newspaper on Wednesday that he is in the last phase of life and on a "pilgrimage towards home".

aderito
Pilgrimage towards home ,i think he means Heaven
Rafał_Ovile
"I personally believe that the San Gallo Conspirators who did everything they could to prevent him from being elected in the Conclave of 2005, and failed, succeeded in 2013 in threatening the Church with such a financial disaster that Benedict, out of love for the Church and on those countless men and women around the world who depend on the Church for their very sustenance and living, … More
Rafał_Ovile
Pope stands and still looks like pope. Stay with His Holiness ! and PRAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI
