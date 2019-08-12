Clicks491
stjako1000
615

Ty si ... / Vy ste ... ► (🎥 4:44)

(📷)
.
.

.
.
👨👧👦.👩

You are ...
↓ text / +🎥 ↓
When I'm feeling lost (and) also lonely,
And it's hard to see You on a cloudy day,
A silent pain lingers inside me,
I know that You will find me
(You're) calling on my name,
Saying: "Follow me!"

And You, You are the fire,
Burning inside me,
Deep within my heart.
And I, I want to follow,
Follow Your calling
You love me from the start.
You're the light in every sorrow,
Shining on my tomorrow.
You are...

Time and time again I fall, I stumble,
Time and time again You raise me up.
Only through Your eyes do I find meaning,
It's giving and receiving,
Learning how to love.
You say: "Follow me!"

And You, You are the fire
Burning inside me
Deep within my heart
And I, I want to follow
Follow Your calling
You love me from the start.
You're the light in every sorrow
Shining on my tomorrow

You're my one and only prayer,
The Way, the Truth, the Life,
When I am in despair,
And on this lonesome road,
I have the best companion,
My God, my friend, my champion.

And You, You are the fire
Burning inside me
Deep within my heart
And I, I want to follow
Follow Your calling
You love me from the start.
You're the light in every sorrow
Shining on my tomorrow
You are...
(You are... Only You...)

📝 🆘 Prekladač Google ◄ ((translation - insert text))
-/textová pomôcka/
-/text help/

👣 - ⛪ 2019 🎹
📺 / 🎧:


(🎥 4:44)

M-
  • Report

  • Social networks

keharito
Gospa Majka moja
  • Report
pablodeguadalupe likes this.
missionweb
Nice song
  • Report
missionweb and 4 more users like this.
missionweb likes this.
lowoa likes this.
Gestas likes this.
perceo3 likes this.
Angelo Lopez likes this.
Sonia Chrisye
Sehr schön.
  • Report
ivonzzita and one more user like this.
ivonzzita likes this.
Gestas likes this.
Sonia Chrisye and 4 more users like this.
Sonia Chrisye likes this.
Tina 13 likes this.
dvdenise likes this.
shazam likes this.
videre likes this.
Peter(skala)
  • Report
Peter(skala) likes this.
Zedad
Panno Maria, oroduj za nás
  • Report
wacula
stjako1000-- A wszyscy razem z jednego serca poświęcamy się Maryi naszej ślicznej pani Matki Boskiej Przyjmij, o Matko Chrystusa, to wołanie nabrzmiałe cierpieniem wszystkich ludzi!-DZIĘKUJĘ Ci i pozdrawiam twoją rodzinę
  • Report
Zedad likes this.
Zedad and 3 more users like this.
Zedad likes this.
stjako1000 mentioned this post in Ty si ... / Vy ste ... (You are ...) ► (🎥 4:44).
elisabethvonthüringen likes this.
Elista likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up