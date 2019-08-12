Ty si ... / Vy ste ... ► (🎥 4:44)

(📷)
You are ...
When I'm feeling lost (and) also lonely,
And it's hard to see You on a cloudy day,
A silent pain lingers inside me,
I know that You will find me
(You're) calling on my name,
Saying: "Follow me!"
And You, You are the fire,
Burning inside me,
Deep within my heart.
And I, I want to follow,
Follow Your calling
You love me from the start.
You're the light in every sorrow,
Shining on my tomorrow.
You are...
Time and time again I fall, I stumble,
Time and time again You raise me up.
Only through Your eyes do I find meaning,
It's giving and receiving,
Learning how to love.
You say: "Follow me!"
And You, You are the fire
Burning inside me
Deep within my heart
And I, I want to follow
Follow Your calling
You love me from the start.
You're the light in every sorrow
Shining on my tomorrow
You're my one and only prayer,
The Way, the Truth, the Life,
When I am in despair,
And on this lonesome road,
I have the best companion,
My God, my friend, my champion.
And You, You are the fire
Burning inside me
Deep within my heart
And I, I want to follow
Follow Your calling
You love me from the start.
You're the light in every sorrow
Shining on my tomorrow
You are...
(You are... Only You...)
📝 🆘 ► Prekladač Google ◄ ((translation - insert text))
-/textová pomôcka/
-/text help/
Nice song
