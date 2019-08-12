Ty si ... / Vy ste ... ► (🎥 4:44)

(📷)

When I'm feeling lost (and) also lonely,

And it's hard to see You on a cloudy day,

A silent pain lingers inside me,

I know that You will find me

(You're) calling on my name,

Saying: "Follow me!"



And You, You are the fire,

Burning inside me,

Deep within my heart.

And I, I want to follow,

Follow Your calling

You love me from the start.

You're the light in every sorrow,

Shining on my tomorrow.

You are...



Time and time again I fall, I stumble,

Time and time again You raise me up.

Only through Your eyes do I find meaning,

It's giving and receiving,

Learning how to love.

You say: "Follow me!"



And You, You are the fire

Burning inside me

Deep within my heart

And I, I want to follow

Follow Your calling

You love me from the start.

You're the light in every sorrow

Shining on my tomorrow



You're my one and only prayer,

The Way, the Truth, the Life,

When I am in despair,

And on this lonesome road,

I have the best companion,

My God, my friend, my champion.



And You, You are the fire

Burning inside me

Deep within my heart

And I, I want to follow

Follow Your calling

You love me from the start.

You're the light in every sorrow

Shining on my tomorrow

You are...

(You are... Only You...)

