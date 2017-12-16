Facebook Calls Vatican Nativity Scene “Sexually Provocative”

veritas-vincit-international.org

Facebook

The Vatican unveiled on December 7 the nativity scene at St Peter’s square. It consists of twenty life-size figures and puts the focus not on Jesus but on the seven corporal works of mercy.One statue shows a muscular fully naked man. Users on Gloria.tv called the figure “Adonis” and expressed their conviction that it has "nothing to do" with the Vatican gay mafia.The webpagetried to use a photo of the naked man for an advertisement on. It was rejected. The reason given, “Your ad can’t include images that are sexually suggestive or provocative.”