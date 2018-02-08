Clicks57
115,000 Oppose Amoris Laetitia
The Polish lay initiative Polonia Semper Fidelis has collected over 115,000 signatures against Amoris Laetitia. The signers ask Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, chairman of the Polish Bishops' Conference, to confirm the Church's teachings on the indissolubility of marriage and the impossibility of communion for adulterer.
An explicit reference is made to the confusion created by Amoris Laetitia. The initiative was signed by professors, doctors, lawyers, famous actors, publicists and writers.
It emphasises that Amoris Laetitia abandons those who, despite all difficulties, cling to the indissolubility of marriage.
Picture: © Jeffrey Bruno, CC BY-SA, #newsTcsbzbxyey
