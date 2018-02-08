Language
115,000 Oppose Amoris Laetitia

The Polish lay initiative Polonia Semper Fidelis has collected over 115,000 signatures against Amoris Laetitia. The signers ask Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, chairman of the Polish Bishops' Conference, to confirm the Church's teachings on the indissolubility of marriage and the impossibility of communion for adulterer.

An explicit reference is made to the confusion created by Amoris Laetitia. The initiative was signed by professors, doctors, lawyers, famous actors, publicists and writers.

It emphasises that Amoris Laetitia abandons those who, despite all difficulties, cling to the indissolubility of marriage.

Josephmary
The indissolubility of marriage. What about the indissolubility of the Mass. No one fights for the Mass like this. So The indissolubility of marriage supersedes the Mass ha and You think this is not a Sin. You think this makes you a holy person fighting like this in the face of the desecration of the Mass and by the way the confessional as well. Well guess what you lose.
