ROME (ChurchMilitant.com) - A group of faithful Catholics is launching a prayer campaign to rid the Vatican of corruption.
Organized by a self-described "group of Catholic friends, both lay and consecrated," "Let's Pray for the Church!" will take place on Oct. 5 — the eve of the Amazon Synod — in Rome.
Explaining their motivation, organizers quote Cdl. Joseph Ratzinger's Good Friday 2005 lament: "How much filth there is in the Church, and even among those who, in the priesthood, ought to belong entirely to him!" www.churchmilitant.com/…/faithful-cathol…
Clicks7
- Report
Social networks
adeste fideles and one more user like this.