ROME ( ChurchMilitant.com ) - A group of faithful Catholics is launching a prayer campaign to rid the Vatican of corruption.Organized by a self-described "group of Catholic friends, both lay and consecrated," " Let's Pray for the Church! " will take place on Oct. 5 — the eve of the Amazon Synod — in Rome.Explaining their motivation, organizers quote Cdl. Joseph Ratzinger's Good Friday 2005 lament: "How much filth there is in the Church, and even among those who, in the priesthood, ought to belong entirely to him!" www.churchmilitant.com/…/faithful-cathol…