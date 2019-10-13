Chaos: Vatican’s Top Policeman Must Go

Today, Domenico Giani, 57, the commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie, handed his resignation to Francis, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (October 13) writes.
The official announcement will be made tomorrow. During today’s canonisations in Saint Peter’s square, Giani was still in service.
His resignation is connected to the October 1 raid the Gendarmerie executed in the Secretary of State which is located in the Apostolic Palace.
However, the Gendarmerie is not allowed to enter this Palace which is under the jurisdiction of the Swiss Guard.
In the background of this raid is a fight between the Vatican Bank and the Vatican Secretary of State. By executing the raid, Giani sided with the bank thus drawing upon himself the anger of the powerful Secretary of State.
It is expected that the Vatican will provide Giani with an “honorable way out,” after twenty years of service.
