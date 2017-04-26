Planned Parenthood Honors Hillary Clinton

A Planned Parenthood event will honor Hillary Clinton and TV producer Shonda Rhimes on May 2 in New York City. Catholic League's Bill Donohue comments: "They chose the right people to honor: neither woman has ever found an abortion she couldn’t justify, and both have taken aim at people of faith who believe in the sanctity of innocent human life." He quotes from a talk, Clinton gave in June 2015 on laws permitting abortion, "Laws have to be backed up with resources, and political will and deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs, and structural biases have to be changed.” Donohue comments, "Practicing Catholics got the message: If Hillary becomes president, she will let the Catholic Church know that it had better get on board and change its “religious beliefs” about abortion. So much for diversity."