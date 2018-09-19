Francis’ Entourage Wanted to Spare Clerical Gay Offenders – Cardinal Müller

Cardinal Gerhard MÃ¼ller has revealed that some of the papal entourage [meaning: Francis himself] used to accuse him of âtoo much severity and a lack of mercyâ when during his tenure as the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith he handed out sentences for priests guilty of homosexual abuses.Writing to LifeSiteNews.com (September 18), MÃ¼ller said that twenty percent of the cases ended with a laicisation. The rest received other punishments. But this was âalready too muchâ for Francis confidants.MÃ¼ller pointed out that the homosexual abuses are rooted in the laxity of morals and the violation of God's Commandments [which have become rampant after Second Vatican Council].