Language
Clicks
454
en.news 1

Francis Recommends Psychiatry to Heal Homosexuality - But Pro-Gay Vatican Censors

On his flight back from Dublin to Rome, Pope Francis was asked about the vice of homosexuality.

Francis answered by making a distinction regarding the age when “this restlessness” manifests itself. He explained that, when the person is below twenty years old, many things can be done “with psychiatry”. The word “psychiatry” is clearly audible in the video.

But the official transcript on Vatican.va censured the word “psychiatry” leaving Francis with having said that “many things can be done” for children tormented by homosexual temptations.

#newsIbmswypuso
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Rafał_Ovile
Spiritual reality is replaced by psychology to redefine, accept and spread sin with end to completely destroy the God's Ordo in societies. However, sodomic sinful activity is condemned by God in the Bible and many sexual perversions reveal sinners' spirituality possessed by demonic powers.
Like
More
mattsixteen24 likes this. 