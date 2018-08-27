Francis Recommends Psychiatry to Heal Homosexuality - But Pro-Gay Vatican Censors

On his flight back from Dublin to Rome, Pope Francis was asked about the vice of homosexuality.Francis answered by making a distinction regarding the age when “this restlessness” manifests itself. He explained that, when the person is below twenty years old, many things can be done “with psychiatry”. The word “psychiatry” is clearly audible in the video.But the official transcript on Vatican.va censured the word “psychiatry” leaving Francis with having said that “many things can be done” for children tormented by homosexual temptations.