Prayer of the Rosary called by Bishop Schneider

A prayer video was published with Bishop Athanasius Schneider. The auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana encourages the prayer of the Rosary. The militant Church can only be saved by prayer, sacrifice, and zealous following the Virgin Mary.Let us pray the Sorrowful Mysteries with Bishop Schneider at the time of Lent!Video available on Youtube:The beautiful and devout video was written in Latin, English and Hungarian.."(Our Lady of Fatima)