German Bishop Firmly Refuses to Ordain "Traditional Minded Priests”
Bishop Felix Genn, 68, of Münster, Germany, stated during a press conference that “I can tell you firmly: I do not want pre-conciliar clerical guys and I will not ordain them”. The quote was reported by DieTagespost.de (September 28).
Last year Genn ordained for his 1.9 million Catholics diocese three priests.
He will participate at the Bishops’ Synod on Youth. One of Genn's priests, Father Norbert Happe, is furnishing his parish library with homosexual literature for young people.
In January 2018, the rector of Genn's seminary confessed that he has “sleepless nights” due to the lack of vocations.
In 2013 Genn was among the first promoters of the abortive morning-after pill in "Catholic" hospitals in Germany.
Genn is considered to be a "conservative". He is the superior of the priestly branch of the Johannesgemeinschaft which was founded by Father Hans Urs von Balthasar.
