Parish Priests Accuses Wickedness of Homosexual Bishops

Homosexual bishops will punish, humiliate and blackmail priests who threaten to blow the whistle on the gay mafia within the Catholic Church, Father Edwin Palka, an old rite parish priest in Tampa, Florida, writes on his parish webpage(August 5).Palka warns that gay bishops keep "peace" in their dioceses through a "reign of fear and intimidation”. Their main goals are power and pleasure.Many people and priests still don’t understand just how evil active homosexual priests and bishops are, Palka adds.He underlines that a bishop has complete control over a priest’s assignments, faculties, housing, health insurance, and paycheck, and, to a large degree, his reputation.