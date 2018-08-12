Clicks110
Homosexualist Farrell, the accomplice of predator Mccarrick must resign!
Excuse My Bluntness, but Some Clerics are Idiots! Take Cardinal Farrell, for example!
The Catholic Church has some serious problems. Certainly, the sex abuse crisis magnified by the bishops' cover-up crisis is at the top of the list. But we also have a major idiocy problem in the hierarchy!
I came across proof while reading interview comments from Cardinal Kevin Farrell who heads the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. Note well...This is the same Kevin Farrell who was good buddies with Cardinal McCarrick, who worked under McCarrick, whose career was advanced by McCarrick, who was ordained a bishop by McCarrick, who shared an apartment with McCarrick... who now claims he knew nothing about McCarrick's pederasty and sex abuse.
He was shocked, absolutely shocked by the revelations!
Cardinal Farrell not only sounds like Sergeant Schultz from Hogan's Heroes; he looks like him -- fat and dumb. (I know...that's mean. It's hard not to be mean in the face of such b.s.)
Hmmm...yeah, we believe ya. You and all the other homosexual-promoting bishops who shill for homosexualist Jesuit James Martin and invite him to scandalize the faithful, in your case by keynoting the World Meeting of Families in Dublin this month.
Excuse me, but if a cleric honors and features Fr. James Martin who champions sodomite relationships and can't wait until sodomites can kiss their partners during Mass at the sign of peace, etc. my first question is, "Cardinal...are you a homosexual? Are you being blackmailed to advance the sodomite agenda? Or are you doing it because you're a member of the club?"
Farrell praised Martin's book, Building a Bridge calling it “welcome and much-needed.” He said that it will “help LGBT Catholics feel more at home in what is, after all, their church.” Keep in mind that Martin defends and promotes active homosexuality. We're not talking about inclinations to sin that are resisted, temptations that are struggled against and confessed when one falls. We are talking about the embrace of the inclination to sin, acting on it, and defending it as a grace and a blessing.
I wonder what St. Paul would say about that. You know, the St. Paul who wrote in Romans:
Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator....For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error. [Romans 1:24-27]
Somehow, I don't think Paul would be holding an "all are welcome" sign and giving sodomites the
Body and Blood of Christ with a big "y'all come and get the cracker" smile.
We're all sinners, that is absolutely true. But not all of us proudly parade our sins and demand everyone to call our sins virtues and blessings!
But I've digressed from my main point -- Cardinal Farrell's recent statements about marriage and the priest's involvement in marriage prep. Here's what he said in the interview:
...priests are not the best people to train others for marriage....They have no credibility; they have never lived the experience; they may know moral theology, dogmatic theology in theory, but to go from there to putting it into practice every day....they don’t have the experience.
Is he serious? Every priest is married to the Church, the Bride of Christ. Marriage is about commitment and promise-keeping. It's about taking vows before God and meaning them. Isn't that what priests do at ordination? Marriage is about serving others in the family every day. Isn't that what priests do in the family of the Church every day?
And doesn't every priest grow up in a family? Many, I dare say most, came from intact families with the daily lived example of parental love and commitment. To say priests have "no credibility" is more than idiotic, it's imbecilic and moronic!
Jesus is the High Priest of the Catholic Church. Does He have "no credibility" as well, Cardinal Farrell?
Bishop Thomas Tobin of Rhode Island tweeted in response to Farrell's comments, “It seems fair to ask, then, if a celibate cleric has sufficient 'credibility' to lead a dicastery devoted to laity, family and life." (More here.) I'd say a resounding NO! Remove Farrell. He is unfit -- especially in light of his inviting Fr. Martin to speak at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.
My husband and I were involved for years in various marriage prep programs: Engaged Encounter, Conferences for the Engaged, and Pre-Cana in addition to teaching Natural Family Planning. We have considerable experience with priests and marriage prep. Priests are essential in leading couples to understand the seriousness of their commitment and its sacramental nature. The laity are partners with the priest. But that's not, apparently, what Cardinal Farrell thinks.
Well... in view of his great fondness for the positions of Fr. Martin, I'd say he has very little understanding about marriage between a man and a woman at all. Perhaps, like Martin, he looks forward to the day when sodomite couples can scandalize children by embracing and kissing their "partners" during Mass. (Mommy, why are those two men kissing like that?)
Cardinal Farrell and other clerics of his ilk are exactly why we have a McCarrick scandal.
Pray for Holy Mother Church and make reparation for our false shepherds.
