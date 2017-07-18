클릭 수58
German Canon Lawyer Spreads Conspiracy Theory about Benedict XVI
The canon lawyer Thomas Schüller of Münster, Germany, has condemned the address of Benedict XVI at the funeral of Cardinal Meisner in Cologne according to the news agency epd.
Schüller stated that Archbishop Georg Gänswein and others “have positioned Benedict XVI as an antipope against Francis”. He even spreads the conspiracy theory that the address is part of a “campaign” against Francis.
Picture: © Madrid11, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsBfpynlrybd
