en.news

German Canon Lawyer Spreads Conspiracy Theory about Benedict XVI

The canon lawyer Thomas Schüller of Münster, Germany, has condemned the address of Benedict XVI at the funeral of Cardinal Meisner in Cologne according to the news agency epd.

Schüller stated that Archbishop Georg Gänswein and others “have positioned Benedict XVI as an antipope against Francis”. He even spreads the conspiracy theory that the address is part of a “campaign” against Francis.

Picture: © Madrid11, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsBfpynlrybd
Jungerheld
It's spreading like wildfire, so someone was sure to attempt to respond with equal force in an opposing direction. I guess it confirms Benedict XVI's words are resonating as critical of Pope Francis and his advisors. I was expecting everyone to take the words as supporting their own version of what is sinking the boat. And so I will not be surprised if someone else rushes to say the boat is … [더보기]
