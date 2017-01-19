THE SECRET OF LA SALETTE - FRANCE 1846

THE SECRET OF LA SALETTE - FRANCE 1846THE SECRET OF LA SALETTEREVEALED BY OUR LADY TO HER ELECTED SEERS MAXIMIN GIRAUDAND MELANIE CALVATIN LA SALETTE, FRANCE, SEPTEMBER, 19, 18461. 'Melanie, what I am going to tell you now will not always be secret.You will be allowed to publish it in 1858.'2. 'The priests, ministers of my Son, the priests, by their bad life, by their irreverences and their impiety in celebrating the holy mysteries, by love of money, love of honor and of pleasures, the priests have become cesspools of impurity. Yes, the priests are asking for vengeance, and vengeance is suspended over their heads. Woe to the priests and to persons consecrated to God, who by their infidelities and their bad lifeare crucifying anew my Son! The sins of persons consecrated to God cry out towards Heaven and call for vengeance, and see how vengeance is at their doors, because there is no longer found anyone to implore mercy and forgiveness for the people; there are no longer generous souls, there is no longer anyone worthy to offer the Victim without blemish to the Eternal on behalf of the world.'3. 'God is going to strike in a manner without example.'4. 'Woe to the inhabitants of the earth! God is going to exhaust His wrath, and no one will be able to take himself away from so many afflictions combined.'5. 'The leaders, the guides of the people of God have neglected prayer and penance, and the demon has obscured their intelligence; they have become these wandering stars that the old devil will drag along with his tail to make them perish. God will permit the old serpent to place divisions among rulers, in all societies and in all families; physical and moral pains will be suffered; God will abandon men to themselves, and will send chastisements which will follow one after another for morethan thirty-five years.'6. 'Society is on the eve of the most terrible scourges and of thegreatest events; one must expect to be ruled with an iron rod and to drink the chalice of the wrath of God.'7. 'May the Vicar of my Son, the sovereign Pontiff Pius IX, no longer leave Rome after the year 1859; but may he be firm and generous, may he fight with the weapons of faith and love; I will be with him.'8. 'May he be wary of Napoleon; his heart is double, and when he will want to be at the same time Pope and emperor, soon God will withdraw from him: he is this eagle who, wanting always to raise himself up, will fall on the sword which he wanted to use in order to force the peoples to raise him up.'9. 'Italy will be punished for her ambition in wanting to shake off the yoke of the Lord of Lords; also she will be delivered over to war; blood will flow on all sides; the Churches will be closed or desecrated; the priests, the religious will be hunted; they will be made to die, and to die a cruel death. Several will abandon the faith, and the number of priests and religious who will separate themselves from the true religion will be great; Among these persons there will be found even some Bishops.'10. 'May the Pope keep himself on guard against the performers of miracles, because the time has come when the most astonishing wonders will take place on the earth and in the air.'11. 'In the year 1864, Lucifer with a great number of demons will be unleashed from hell; they will abolish the faith little by little and even in persons consecrated to God; they will blind them in such a way that barring a particular grace these persons will take on the spirit of these bad angels: several religious houses will lose the faith entirely and Will lose many souls.'12. 'Bad books will abound on earth, and the spirits of darkness Will spread everywhere a universal slackening in all that concerns the service of God; they will have a very great power over nature: there Will be churches to serve these spirits. Some persons will be transported from one place to another by these bad spirits and even some priests, because they will not be guiding themselves by the good spirit of the Gospel, which is a spirit of humility, charity and zeal for the glory of God. The dead and the just will be made to revive.' [That is to say that these dead will take the appearance of just souls who had lived on earth, so as to better mislead men: these so-called resurrected dead, who will be nothing other than the demon under these appearances, Will preach another Gospel contrary to the one of the true Christ Jesus, denying the existence of heaven, or they may also be the souls of the damned. All these souls will appear as if united to their bodies.] 'There will be in all places extraordinary wonders, because the true faith is dying out and because false light enlightens the world. Woe to the Princes of the Church who will not be occupied except to pile riches upon riches, to safeguard their authority and to dominate with pride.'[Melanie added the comment (in brackets and italics above) about the dead and righteous who will appear to be brought back to life. In a letter to Abbé Combe, the editor of the 1904 edition of Le Secret De Melanie, she states that she made this comment'according to the Vision which I had in the moment that the very Blessed Virgin was speaking of the resurrection of the dead.' (Le Secret De Melanie, p. 29-30).]13. 'The Vicar of my Son will have much to suffer, because for a time the Church will be delivered over to great persecutions: this will be the time of darkness; the Church will have a frightful crisis.'14. 'The holy faith of God being forgotten, each individual will want to be guided by himself and to be superior to his peers. Civil and ecclesiastical powers will be abolished, all order and all justice will be trampled underfoot; one will see only homicides, hatred, jealousy, lying and discord, without love for country, or for family.'15. 'The holy Father will suffer much. I will be with him until the end to receive his sacrifice.'16. 'The wicked will make an attempt several times on his life without power to do harm to his days; but neither he, nor his successor [Who will not reign long,] will see the triumph of the Church of God.'17. 'Civil rulers will have all one same design which will be to abolish, and to make disappear all religious principle, in order to make way for materialism, atheism, spiritualism and all kinds of vices.'18. 'In the year 1865, the abomination will be seen in holy places; in convents, the flowers of the Church will be decayed and the demon Will make himself as the king of hearts. May those who are at the head of religious communities keep themselves on guard for persons whom they must receive, because the demon will use of all his malice in order tointroduce into religious orders persons devoted to sin, for disorders and the love of carnal pleasures will be spread by all the earth.'19. 'France, Italy, Spain and England will be in war; blood will flow in the streets; Frenchman will fight with Frenchman, Italian with Italian; subsequently there will be a general war which will be appalling. For a time, God will no longer be mindful of France or Italy, because the Gospel of Jesus Christ is no longer known. The wicked will deploy all their malice; they will kill themselves, they will massacre themselves mutually even in the houses.'20. 'At the first stroke of His lightning sword, the mountains and the whole of nature will tremble with terror, because the disorders and the crimes of men pierce the vault of the heavens. Paris will be burned and Marseilles engulfed; several great cities will be shaken and engulfed by earthquakes: it will be believed that all is lost: only homicides will be seen, only the noise of weapons and blasphemies will be heard. The Just will suffer much; their prayers, their penances and their tears will climbeven up to heaven and all the people of God will ask for forgiveness and mercy, and will ask for my help and my intercession. Then Jesus Christ by an act of His justice and of His great mercy for the just, Will command to His angels that all His enemies be put to death. All at once the persecutors of the Church of Jesus Christ and all men devoted to sin will perish, and the earth will become like a desert. Then peace, thereconciliation of God with men will be made; Jesus Christ will be served, adored and glorified; charity will flower everywhere. The new kings Will be the right arm of the holy Church, which will be strong, humble, pious, poor, zealous and imitator of the virtues of Jesus Christ. The Gospel will be preached everywhere and men will make great progress in the faith, because there will be unity among the workers of Jesus Christ and because men will live in the fear of God.'21. 'This peace among men will not be long; 25 years of abundant harvests will make them forget that the sins of men are the cause of all the pains which come upon the earth.'22. 'A forerunner of the antichrist with his troops from several nations will fight against the true Christ, the only Savior of the world; he Will spill much blood, and will want to annihilate the worship of God in order to make himself be looked upon as a God.'23. 'The earth will be struck all kinds of plagues [in addition topestilence and famine which will be general]; there will be wars until the last war, which will then be made by the ten kings of the antichrist, which kings will have all one same design and will be the only ones Who will rule the world. Before these arrive, there will be a type of false peace in the world; one will think only about amusing oneself; the wicked will deliver themselves over to all kinds of sin, but the children of the holy Church, the children of the faith, my true imitators, will grow in the love of God and in the virtues which are dear to me. Happy thehumble souls guided by the Holy Spirit! I will fight with them until they arrive at the fullness of the age.'24. 'Nature is asking for vengeance for men, and she shudders with terror in waiting for that which must come upon the earth soiled with crimes.'25. 'Tremble, earth and you who make profession of serving Jesus Christ and who on the inside you adore yourselves, tremble; for God is going to deliver you over to His enemy, because the holy places are in corruption; many convents are no longer houses of God, but the pastures of Asmodeas and his sort.'26. 'It will be during this time that the antichrist will be born of a Hebrew religious, of a false Virgin who will have communication with the old serpent, the master of impurity; his father will be Bishop; at birth, he will vomit blasphemies, he will have teeth; in a word, this will be the devil incarnate; he will let out frightening cries, he will perform wonders, he will nourish himself only on impurities. He will have brothers who, although they will not be like him demons incarnate, Will be children of evil; at 12 years, they will make themselves noticed by their brilliant victories which they will win; soon, they will each be at the head of armies, assisted by the legions of hell.'[Melanie also commented on this point, as follows: 'It is said that the antichrist will be the devil incarnate, that is to say that he will beentirely possessed. I have seen that the good God does not permit thedemon to personally incarnate himself in a human soul and body, butthat the demon under a visible form will have familiar relations with theparents of the antichrist, and that they will consecrate him to hisservice from the first moment of his existence.' (Le Secret De Melanie,p. 55). She wrote this comment at the end of her handwritten copy of the secret, the one which she gave to Abbé Combe for the 1904 edition of Le Secret De Melanie.]27. 'The seasons will be changed, the earth will produce only bad fruits, the stars will lose their regular movements, the moon will reflect only a feeble reddish light; water and fire will give to the globe of the earth convulsive movements and horrible earthquakes which will cause to be engulfed mountains, cities [etc.].'[The editor of the 1904 edition adds the following note concerning this paragraph: 'I have from Melanie that this etc. is not made part of the text. The Blessed Virgin showed her other cataclysms without naming them and without pronouncing the word etc. ' (Le Secret De Melanie, p.57.)]28. 'Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the antichrist.'29. 'The demons of the air with the antichrist will perform greatwonders on the earth and in the air, and men will corrupt themselves more and more. God will have care of His faithful servants and men of good will; the Gospel will be preached everywhere, all peoples and all nations will have knowledge of the truth!'30. 'I address a pressing appeal to the earth: I call upon the true disciples of God living and reigning in the heavens; I call upon the true imitators of Christ made man, the only and true savior of men; I call upon my children, my true devotees, those who have given themselves to me so that I may guide them to my divine Son, those whom I carry so to speak in my arms, those who have lived by my spirit; finally I call upon the Apostles of the last times, the faithful disciples of Jesus Christwho have lived in a contempt for the world and for themselves, in poverty and in humility, in contempt and in silence, in prayer and in mortification, in chastity and in union with God, in suffering and unknown to the world. It is time that they go out and come to enlighten the earth. Go, and show yourselves as my dear children; I am with you and in you, provided that your faith be the light which enlightens you in these days of woe. May your zeal render you like the starving for the glory and honor of Jesus Christ. Fight, children of light, you the smallnumber who can see; for behold the time of times, the end of ends.'31. 'The Church will be eclipsed, the world will be in consternation. But behold Enoch and Elie filled with the Spirit of God; they will preach with the strength of God, and men of good will will believe in God, and many souls will be consoled; they will make great progress by the virtue of the Holy Spirit and will condemn the devilish errors of the antichrist.'[Abbé Combe, the editor of the 1904 edition, adds the following note after this paragraph. 'I have from Melanie that the Church will be eclipsed in this sense, that 1) one will not know which is the true pope;2) for a time: the holy Sacrifice will cease to be offered in churches, and also in houses: so there will be no more public worship. But she saw that yet the holy Sacrifice would not cease: it would be offered in caves, in tunnels, in barns and in alcoves.']32. 'Woe to the inhabitants of the earth! there will be bloody wars and famines; pestilences and contagious diseases; there will be rains of a dreadful hail of animals, thunders which will shake cities, earthquakes which will engulf countries; voices will be heard in the air, men will beat their head against the walls, they will call upon death, and on another side death will be their torture; blood will flow on all sides. Who will be able to overcome, if God does not shorten the time of the ordeal? Bythe blood, the tears and the prayers of the just, God will let Himself be swayed, Enoch and Elie will be put to death; pagan Rome will disappear; fire from Heaven will fall and will consume three cities; all the universe will be struck with terror, and many will let themselves be misled because they have not adored the true Christ living among them. It is time; the sun darkens; faith alone will live.'33. 'Behold the time; the abyss opens. Behold the king of kings of darkness. Behold the beast with his subjects, calling himself the savior of the world. He will raise himself up with pride into the air in order to go even up to heaven; he will be smothered by the breath of the holy Archangel Michael. He will fall, and the earth which for three days Will be in continual evolutions, will open its bosom full of fire; he will be plunged for ever with all his own into the eternal chasms of hell. Then water and fire will purify the earth and will consume all the works of the pride of men, and all will be renewed: God will be served and glorified.’