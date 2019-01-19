Aggiornamento and Francis

We can see pernicious fruits on Francis, but the poisoned tree is Vatican II

The heresies which Francis proclaims and incorporates are not merely his fabrication, but are deeply rooted in the spirit of aggiornamento. Aggiornamento was Vatican II’s main programme. Jesus speaks about a tree and its fruit (cf. Mt 7:17f).. Through aggiornamento, the Church has adopted the spirit of the world and expelled the Holy Spirit. The spirit of lies has exchanged the Spirit of truth! The Council introduced a regard for pagan cults, and consequently for their demons. It thus legalized a sin against the First Commandment. It is a crime crying to heaven! The Council launched a process of internal decay of the Church through a disregard for the one true Most Holy God!What fruits does Francis bear? In Amoris Laetitia, he denies the existence of universally valid moral principles established by God, and he ridicules both by word and gesture God’s extremely urgent warning against homosexuality. God punished Sodom and Gomorrah for this immoral crime as a warning to future generations (cf. 2Pe 2:6; Jud 1:7).Although the Council did not approve homosexuality, itfor the spirit of homosexuality to come and pervade both the world and the Church. This is the crime of Vatican II.The root of homosexuality is theologically explained in the Letter to the Romans (1:25-26). In short:: Vatican II was silent on the heresies of Neomodernism, and thus de facto approved them. Heresies soon penetrated into all theological faculties. They gradually. (Rom 1:25a): Nostra Aetate (1965) + Assisi (1986…) opened the door of the Church to paganism which. (Rom 1:25b)(Rom 1:26)Conclusion:+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops13 January 2019