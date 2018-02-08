Either Carnevale or Communion

nuovavenezia.gelocal.it

Last Sunday a woman, masked and dressed in a carnival costume, wanted to receive Holy Communion in the church San Moisè in Venice, Italy. The priest refused to give her Communion after he had asked her to remove the mask and she refused.Talking to(February 7), Monsignor Giuseppe Camilotto of the basilica San Marco in Venice called it a provocation to present oneself in a Carnevale costume for the reception of Holy Communion.