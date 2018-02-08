Language
Either Carnevale or Communion

Last Sunday a woman, masked and dressed in a carnival costume, wanted to receive Holy Communion in the church San Moisè in Venice, Italy. The priest refused to give her Communion after he had asked her to remove the mask and she refused.

Talking to nuovavenezia.gelocal.it (February 7), Monsignor Giuseppe Camilotto of the basilica San Marco in Venice called it a provocation to present oneself in a Carnevale costume for the reception of Holy Communion.

Picture: San Moisè, Venice, © Didier Descouens , CC BY-SA, #newsQvpkeezcxx
aderito
Well done Monsignor Camilotto .Has to be more respect in the house of the Lord
Josephmary
Monsignor Giuseppe Camilotto. Why are you wearing a 8 pointed star symbol of freemansons.

The eight point star has long been associated with the district of Ballarat and the birth of a nation. It has a www.sacred-destinations.com/israel/jerusalem-dome-… in Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Proceeds from the sale of this gold lapel pin in the shape of an eight point star are donated to Roya… More
Jungerheld
You're perfectly free to choose, but you must choose one or the other.
Josephmary
Its what the new mass has inspired what do you expect
