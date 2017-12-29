Clicks564
Priest Hopes To Officiate Gay Pseudo-Weddings
Father Pat Mara on the Tiwi Islands, Australia, would love to celebrate gay pseudo-weddings. He wears a moustache and knows "a lot" of homosexuals.
Talking to abc.net.au (December 9) Mara expressed his belief that Catholic gay pseudo-weddings will not become reality in his lifetime.
At the same time he noticed that things are always changing in the Church, "Since we've had Pope Francis a lot of other things have shifted.”
