Portent? Fragments Fall off Ceiling During Francis' Mass

Fragments from the ceiling of St Peter's Basilica fell to the ground during an October 4 consecration of bishops presided by Pope Francis.Nobody was injured. The right transept of the basilica was evacuated as a precaution.No reparation work will be necessary. It is, however, noteworthy that the incident happened when Francis was inside the basilica, considering that the popes very rarely preside functions there. Among the ordained bishops was mass-immigration-cardinal Michael Czerny.