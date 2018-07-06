Language
Germany: Protestant Communion For "All"

What was predicted for Germany, is already happening: Holy Communion is thrown to everybody who cares or doesn't care (Mt 7:6).

Recently appointed Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg, Germany, now invited "all" Protestant spouses participating in Masses for marriage jubelees in his cathedral on June 5 and 6 to [unworthily] receive Holy Communion.

Jung explicitly does not require any “individual circumstances” which is another prove that the much advertised "individual case" provision is only a trick.

Würzburg is the seventh German diocese to introduce intercommunion. The others are Paderborn, Magdeburg, Osnabrück, Hamburg, Bamberg and Essen.

The bishops of these former Catholic dioceses prove to the world that they have lapsed from the Faith.

Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTumcrivetx
Bob Rusinko
Here we go. Soon all of the Catholic Church will want to adopt this un-holy practice, just as reciving the Eucharist in the hand. Holy Mother pray for us. We must all do reparation for this sacralige.
De Profundis
"lf anyone saith that faith alone is a sufficient preparation for receiving the Sacrament of the Most Holy Eucharist; let him be anathema." - Council of Trent, Session XIII, Canon XI.
