Former Benedict XVI Reveals His Feelings To Anti-Church Newspaper

The former Benedict XVI wrote a thank-you letter to the journalist Massimo Franco of the anti-Church daily. The letter was published by the Italian newspaper on February 7. Franco had told Benedict that many readers of thewere allegedly "worrying" about the former pope's health condition.In his reply Benedict XVI writes. “While my physical forces are slowly declining, I am interiorly on a pilgrimage toward home.” And, “It is a big grace for me to be surrounded in this last stretch of road which at times is a bit tiring, by such love and kindness that I could never have imagined."There is little doubt that the's reason to write to Benedict was not "love" or "kindness" but a commercial interest.