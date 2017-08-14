Pope Francis Gets Himself Involved in A Gay Milieu Crime

Pope Francis has written to the mother of Vincenzo Ruggiero, a 25-year-old Italian homosexual who was murdered by another homosexual on July 7 in a fit of jealousy over their relationship with a transvestite with whom Ruggiero was cohabitating.Ruggiero is described in the media as a gay activist and former "Mister Gay Italia" although he does not appear among the recent winners of this contest. Francis' letter, signed by Archbishop Georg Gänswein, informs Ruggiero's mother that Francis plans a private meeting with her. It is unclear why Francis got himself so intimately involved in this case.