Yes and No: Vatican Does Not Recognise SSPX But Appoints SSPX Judges

The Vatican appointed Bishop Bernard Fellay in several cases as judge and in one case even as a judge of the second instance when he was the superior general of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX).Fellay revealed this during a conference in the Philippines (September 3).During his time in office he collaborated with Vatican courts when he needed to punish a priest according to Church law.According to Fellay, the “modern Church” recognises the SSPX as "Catholic" and does not call it "schismatic" but "irregular" - a confusing term used in Canon Law only for impediments banning a person permanently from receiving or exercising Holy Orders.Fellay added that the Vatican will not give the SSPX a canonical status as long as it does not accept the Novus Ordo and the Second Vatican [Pastoral] Council. The SSPX has no intention to do so.