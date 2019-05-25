Francis: Church Must "Let Go" Her Traditions

Caritas Internationalis

The Church needs the "courage" of letting go her traditions, Pope Francis preached during a Mass for(May 23).His starting point was the decision of the Council of the Apostles (Acts 15) that pagans embracing the Faith don't need to accept judaism first.Francis deduced from this that the first Christians "left behind" important religious traditions and precepts. But this is not true: These things were not "left behind" but fulfilled.Then Francis fantasized that the early Christians did not need a "pile of doctrines and traditions” but only the announcement that “God is love,” disregarding that Catholic doctrine cannot be and never was reduced to a slogan.Francis speculated that Christ didn't tell his disciples many things so that the Church would learn "to renounce the desire for clarity and order.”That's not true either: Christ promised his apostles the Holy Spirit who would teach them "everything" while confusion and disorder are signs of the devil.Nevertheless, Francis is ultimately right: He needs renouncing his worn-out liberal traditions that have brought the Church to the brink of perdition.