Cardinal Marx: Laypeople Should Be Allowed to Preach

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx asks for “changes” concerning the homily at Mass, "May only the priest preach? This must evolve."According to a press release of his archdiocese, Marx said at a July 20 meeting with lay-readers in Munich that he is “a bit disappointed” about the quality of the parish homilies.He went on faking that the question of preaching by lay people arises because the "talents are different" and concluded: "Shall we not say: who has a talent, let him speak?"Only: In Germany lay people have been allowed to preach for decades and the results are "disappointing" according to Marx' own judgement.Marx further admitted that he reads his breviary solely from an electronic device.