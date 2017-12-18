Clicks2K
Cardinal Bernard Law Is Dying
The former Boston Archbishop, Cardinal Bernard Law, 86, is dying in a Roman hospital, writes the blog Whispers in the Loggia.
Law retired from his position in the wake of an “abuse scandal” about which Catholic media like The Wanderer had reported for years, but they were ignored by the liberal and neoconservative Church establishment and especially by the corporate media.
Law will be buried in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.
Picture: © Edith OSB, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsPvtxfwmjjw
