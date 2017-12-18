Cardinal Bernard Law Is Dying

Whispers in the Loggia

The former Boston Archbishop, Cardinal Bernard Law, 86, is dying in a Roman hospital, writes the blogLaw retired from his position in the wake of an “abuse scandal” about which Catholic media likehad reported for years, but they were ignored by the liberal and neoconservative Church establishment and especially by the corporate media.Law will be buried in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.