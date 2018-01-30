Language
Another Group of Bishops Choses Immorality

The regional bishops conference of Piedmont and Aosta, Italy, published a 16-page note which in keeping with Amoris Laetita pushes adulterers into receiving Holy Communion. The note, dated January 16, asks every diocese to create a “space of welcome” (spazio di accoglienza) for adulterers which, according to the guidelines, will eventually cheat them into receiving Holy Communion to the detriment of their souls.

The trick used is primitive: The document claims that every couple of adulterers is an “individual case” and that couples will be allowed on an “individual case” basis to receive Communion. As a consequence every adulterer can receive Communion without conversion. This way, divorce and remarriage are introduced into the Catholic Church.

The bishops claim that this is their way to accept the “challenges of a new evangelization”. But this is an illusion. Communion for adulterers has been openly practiced for decades in countries like Switzerland or Germany with devastating results for the Church and the sacrament of matrimony.

Picture: © Antoine Mekary, Aleteia, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsTypkcpivgn
mattsixteen24
Gwaredd Thomas Who is your Pope?
Gwaredd Thomas
mattsixteen24, "[c]tinued Protestanization of our Church"? Sorry the be the bearer of bad news mate but the "Church" has been Protestant since 1965.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
mattsixteen24 This isn't protestantization! Even the early Protestant 'reformers' would've been appalled at this! The only explanations I have is that these men have lost contact with the Faith. That or they are seriously deluded or twisted in their reasoning. Either way they will not gain by it but the Church will lose. That is until the Lord Himself steps in and sorts out this mess.
mattsixteen24
Continued Protestanization of our Church. The demons must be exposed. Many Catholics don't seem to know or understand the implications. They need to be made aware.
