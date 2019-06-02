High Ranking SSPX Priest Joined Francis Church, Lives In Santa Marta

Argentinian Father Pablo Enrique Suárez (52) has joined the Francis Church, reports Bishop Richard Williamson in his newsletter (June 1).Suárez was the General Bursar of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) from 2014 to 2018. He left the Society with the permission of its superior, Father Pagliarani.Now, Suárez resides in the Casa Santa Marta where Francis himself lives. He will be incardinated in the Roman diocese.The General Bursar oversees the management of the worldwide property of the Society and is part of the small group living in the Society's headquarters in Menzingen, Switzerland.