Whoever says death penalty is evil in itself ‘falls into heresy’ : Church historian

Roberto de Mattei is an Italian historian and president of the Lepanto Foundation. He has taught at various universities and has served as vice-president of the National Research Council, Italy’s leading scientific institution.

Translation from the Italian by Diane Montagna

August 3, 2018 ( LifeSiteNews ) –

de fide tenenda,

Whoever affirms that capital punishment is in itself an evil, falls into heresy.

De potestate saeculari asserimus, quod sine peccato mortali potest iudicium sanguinis exercere, dummodo ad inferendam vindictam non odio, sed iudicio, non incaute, sed consulte procedat

Enchiridion symbolorum,definitionum et declaratium de rebus fidei et morum

“With regard to the secular power, we affirm that it can exercise a judgment of blood without mortal sin, provided that in carrying out the punishment it proceeds, not out of hatred, but judiciously, not in a precipitous manner, but with caution.”

Catechism of the Council of Trent

Major Catechism

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Evangelium vitae

per se

You shall not kill

innocent person

Pope Francis speaks to the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, Oct. 11, 2017.

Even when it comes to the execution of one sentenced to death, the State does not dispose of the individual’s right to life. It is then reserved to the public authority to deprive the condemned of the ‘good’ of life, in expiation of his fault, after he has deprived himself of his ‘right’ to life for his crime

Depositum fidei,