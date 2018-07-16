Clicks 56

Nominations at the Fraternity of St Peter

The Superior General has nominated the following with the approval of his General Council:



– Fr. Benoît Paul-Joseph as District Superior of France for three years;

– Fr. Bernhard Gerstle as Superior of the Germanophone District for three years;

– Fr. Michael Stinson as Superior of the North American District for three years.



On behalf of all of the members of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, the Superior General and his Council would like to express their great thanks to Fr. Saguto for his work as District Superior of North America since 2015. They would also like to thank Fr. Paul-Joseph and Fr. Gerstle for accepting to continue in their duties and assure them of their prayers.