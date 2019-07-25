Bishop Quickly Abandoned by His “Courage”

During a July 17 homily in a tiny chapel, Catamarca Bishop Luis Urbanc, Argentina, [truthfully] called politicians “chair warmers” and said about feminists, “If they want to be equal to the males, let them work!”Immediately, the oligarch media jumped at Urbanc. He couldn't stand the pressure for long. On July 22, he capitulated, "If there were words out of place, I apologize.”Urbanc vowed to “always put myself at the service of harmony, dialogue, respect for differences and social friendship” [and to submit to the oligarchs].