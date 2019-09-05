Like the Prophets: Brandmüller And Burke Warn - And Nobody Listens

The two surviving Dubia Cardinals, Raymond Burke and Walter Brandmüller, sent each a letter to fellow cardinals warning them that the Amazon Synod (October 6-27) will challenge the Faith.According to CatholicNewsAgency.com (September 4), Brandmüller criticizes Francis’ choices of extremists like [German-Brazilian] Cardinal Hummes as the synod’s president, and the two Germanic Bishops Kräutler and Overbeck as ideologists.Brandmüller stresses that never before "not even during the Arian crisis" the Church has gone through such a profound crisis.Burke wrote that he shares Brandmüller’s concerns since the working document “contradicts” the Church's teaching and portends an “apostasy” from the Faith.According to Burke this apostasy regards the teaching about God's relationship with the Creation, the universality of Christ’s salvation, and the perfect revelation through Christ.