Francis Poses With Group of Militant Homosexuals

After the Ash Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis posed with the homosexual English LGBT+Catholics Westminster.
The groups’ leader, Martin Pendergast, called the meeting “one more evidence” that Francis is pro-gay, IndCatholicNews.com (March 11) writes.
Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols is close to “LGBT+ Catholics Westminster” although they promote homosexual fornication, gay pseudo-marriage and gay marches.
The Catechism states that homosexual acts are of "grave depravity” and “intrinsically disordered”.
This group - using different names at times - has publicly dissented from Catholic teaching for many years.
