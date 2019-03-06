Bishop Removes Priest For Preaching Catholic Faith

Mantua Bishop Gianmarco Busca, 53, Italy, has removed Father Angelo Bisi from his Villa Saviola parish, reports local media (February 3).
The removal followed Bisi’s refusal to read Busca’s controversial pastoral letter "allowing" adulterers to receive Holy Communion.
Bisi has been critical of Amoris Laetitia and of Francis’ scandalous cozying up to anti-Catholic figures.
Father Bisi may appeal against his removal at the Roman Rota Romana which has a long history of sloppy working and procrastinating the cases.
Bisi made however clear that he is not fighting for his position but for Christian values.
