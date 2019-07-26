Francis' Commissioners Kill Another Nunnery

Two commissioners, a friar and a nun, are about to take over the female Dominican monastery in Marradi, Italy, Barbara Betti who is from Marradi, wrote on okMugello.it (July 21).
The monastery is four hundred years old and economically independent. After the recent death of a sister the community was left with four nuns.
But Pope Francis demands in Cor Orans that a community needs at least five members to be allowed to elect a prioress.
Betti expects the commissioners to dissolve the monastery swiftly in order to seize its assets.
Two elderly sisters are expected to be shipped on an old people’s home, two will be moved to another monastery which is yet not known.
Betti adds that there were two Australian women interested in entering the community.
