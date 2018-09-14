House of Loreto: Altar Replaced by Table

The altar in the famous House of Loreto in central Italy has been replaced by a table which allows to "preside" the Novus Ordo liturgy facing the pews instead of facing God, MessaInLatino.it reported on September 12.Today, the House of Loreto is located inside the big basilica of Loreto. It is the house of the Holy Family in Nazareth where the Incarnation of Christ took place. According to the witness of the old, it was brought by angels to Loreto.During the 1990s Cardinal Ratzinger celebrated Holy Mass several times in the House facing the Lord.