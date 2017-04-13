Language
Archbishop Gänswein: Benedict XVI Won’t Enter ‘Amoris Laetitia’ Controversy



Tradcatknight: Archbishop Gänswein: Benedict XVI Won’t Enter ‘Amoris Laetitia’ Controversy

There would probably be more assassination attempts on his life if he did. BXVI is the true Pope

Benedict XVI, who turns 90 on Easter Sunday, has read Amoris Laetitia thoroughly, taken note of the controversies surrounding the document and how it is implemented, but is not commenting on it in any way.
This is according to Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein who, in an April 12 interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, said the former pope is well aware of contrasts made between him and Pope Francis, but does not let them provoke him, and has “no intention of entering controversies that feel far away from him. ”

Catolicos Apostolicos
Dovremmo dare (Gänswein) un premio per il miglior bugia detta.
Contraffazione Matteo 16: 18 E io dico che tu sei emerito stone e su questa pietra emerito edificherò la mia Chiesa fino a quando si diavolo vuoi.
Catolicos Apostolicos
Gänswein this is not a "controversy" this is apostasy, Why are we going to listen to you if you do not care about the salvation of souls when you received a gay couple at the Vatican. Your words are not trustworthy.
