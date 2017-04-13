Tradcatknight: Archbishop Gänswein: Benedict XVI Won’t Enter ‘Amoris Laetitia’ Controversy

There would probably be more assassination attempts on his life if he did. BXVI is the true PopeBenedict XVI, who turns 90 on Easter Sunday, has read Amoris Laetitia thoroughly, taken note of the controversies surrounding the document and how it is implemented, but is not commenting on it in any way.This is according to Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein who, in an April 12 interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, said the former pope is well aware of contrasts made between him and Pope Francis, but does not let them provoke him, and has “no intention of entering controversies that feel far away from him. ”