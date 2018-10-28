Clicks57
Final Document "From Holy Spirit" Accepts "[Homo]Sexual Orientation", Asks For Index of Forbidden Websites
The Youth Synod’s final document was accepted on October 27 by a two-third majority. In his last speech Pope Francis mystified that “the Holy Spirit gives us this document”.
Very controversial was paragraph 150 on homosexuality. It received only two votes more than necessary, scoring 65 "no" votes. The paragraph seems to be deliberately wishy-washy in order to allow immoral interpretations.
It encourages paths of accompanying every homosexual in order to help them to "integrate the sexual dimension", to grow in the "quality of relationships" and to walk towards the "gift of self”. The text is so opaque that the same could be applied even to child abusers.
§150 condemns [any] “discrimination on a sexual basis” contradicting the Catechism of the Catholic Church that opposes “unjust” discrimination of homosexuals [or any mortal sinner].
The document calls it "reductive" to define the identity of people "starting only from their sexual orientation” thus accepting the gay propaganda term "sexual orientation" [although sexuality is not "oriented" but either ordered/natural or disordered/unnatural/perverted].
[bold]Further Issues[bold]
The document further calls an inclusion of women in ecclesiastical leadership a “duty of justice”.
Out of context, it wants “synodality” to become a “constitutive” part of the Church.
The document also asks for a “certification systems for Catholic websites” to combat what it calls "fake [inconvenient] news”.
The Internet is now mocking Bergoglio for trying to re-introduce an "Index of forbidden books" and asking for websites doctored by a pro-gay Vatican Ministry of Truth.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsIrzbqwhvqj
