Venice Basilica Disfigured By Rainbow Tower

A big tower-like rainbow colored object has been placed in the famous Benedictine Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, right beneath the Basilica's central dome.The structure is named "Opulent Ascension". It is part of the ongoing exhibition “Human,” created by the Irish "artist" Sean Scully.Because the church and the monastery belong to the State since 1861, the monks are not the organizers of the exhibition, but they officially “collaborate” with it and advertise it on their webpage.