The Times Have Changed - Now Catholic Priests Back “Humanae Vitae”

Almost 500 British priests signed a statement in support of Paul VI's Humanae vitae (1968) calling it “truly prophetic” and “more relevant than ever”.Father Marcus Holden writes on Twitter (June 15), that the statement represents a huge shift as back in 1968 Humanae Vitae had only few supporters.The statement explains that the priests witness daily the crisis in family life and marriage,“The teaching on the inseparability of the procreative and unitive ends of marriage needs to be proclaimed again with confidence.”