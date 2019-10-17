Pope Francis Hosts Feathered Serpent God as Part of Deity Exchange Program

Why no one talks about Guadalupe, Juan Diego, that the 90% of the cristeros were indios or mestizos. No one talks about el Inca Garcilazo de la Vega, the jesuits of Paraguay, the capuchinos catalanes of the Venezuelan Guayana, Our Lady of Coromoto, patron of Venezuela (misionary to the indios of Los Llanos), San Martín de Porres (mulato), the salesians of Patagonia, directly sent by Don Bosco. … More

Why no one talks about Guadalupe, Juan Diego, that the 90% of the cristeros were indios or mestizos. No one talks about el Inca Garcilazo de la Vega, the jesuits of Paraguay, the capuchinos catalanes of the Venezuelan Guayana, Our Lady of Coromoto, patron of Venezuela (misionary to the indios of Los Llanos), San Martín de Porres (mulato), the salesians of Patagonia, directly sent by Don Bosco. ETC. Oh, wait, I know why: because of ignorance, they don't have a single clue about the history of the Church, of the region. And why? Because, knowing about the region that comprises half the world catholics has no value, because they understand the world through modern categories: it's an "underdeveloped" society. And, like that, you call yourself a catholic...