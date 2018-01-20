Language
Clicks
292
Uncle Joe

Pope Francis Says Sex Abuse Victims Are Slandering Catholic Bishop They Say Helped Commit Sex Crimes



www.newsweek.com/pope-francis-ch…

Pope Francis accused sex abuse victims of slandering a Catholic bishop they said was complicit in their abuse, angering Chileans at the end of his visit to the South American nation.

The pope’s shocking comment referred to Bishop Juan Barros, whom victims and advocates condemned for covering up sex crimes committed by Rev. Fernando Karadima. The scandal has rocked Chilean trust in the Catholic Church.

Until he saw proof that Barros was complicit, the pope said on Thursday, accusations against him were “all calumny,” or false slander against his reputation .Chileans were angered when Pope Francis named Barros the bishop of the southern diocese of Osorno in 2015, so much so that many Catholics and priests in the diocese refuse to recognize him as their bishop and mounted a protest when he arrived to his post. The pope called the controversy in Osorno “stupid” but looked to smooth things over during his visit this week.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jim Dorchak
@Uncle Joe I live here in Chile. Bp. Barros is My Bishop and I have met him. I do not know what he did or did not do since likely only he knows that, but the real issue here is the Communists here in Chile do not like the Catholic Church at all (even though Our Holy Father is one too) and they want to cause problems for the Church when and where ever they can.
The people who are demonstrating … More
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Uncle Joe
Pope Francis: Until he saw proof that Barros was complicit, the pope said on Thursday, accusations against him were “all calumny,” or false slander against his reputation.

Slander/calumny/defamation is not slander if the allegations made are true. Although the testimony of an eyewitness is not always 100 accurate, it nevertheless can afford proof admissible in court especially when that … More
Like
More