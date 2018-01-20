Clicks292
Pope Francis Says Sex Abuse Victims Are Slandering Catholic Bishop They Say Helped Commit Sex Crimes
www.newsweek.com/pope-francis-ch…
Pope Francis accused sex abuse victims of slandering a Catholic bishop they said was complicit in their abuse, angering Chileans at the end of his visit to the South American nation.
The pope’s shocking comment referred to Bishop Juan Barros, whom victims and advocates condemned for covering up sex crimes committed by Rev. Fernando Karadima. The scandal has rocked Chilean trust in the Catholic Church.
Until he saw proof that Barros was complicit, the pope said on Thursday, accusations against him were “all calumny,” or false slander against his reputation .Chileans were angered when Pope Francis named Barros the bishop of the southern diocese of Osorno in 2015, so much so that many Catholics and priests in the diocese refuse to recognize him as their bishop and mounted a protest when he arrived to his post. The pope called the controversy in Osorno “stupid” but looked to smooth things over during his visit this week.