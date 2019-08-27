Argentine philosopher: "Bergoglio is an apostate. He may be a precursor to the anti-Christ"

George Neumayr is with the Thomistic Argentine philosopher Federico Mihura Seeber at his farm three hours from Buenos Aires: "I thought I took a hard line against Pope Francis, but Federico makes me look like a piker. 'Bergoglio is an apostate. He may be a precursor to the anti-Christ,' he says. 'His pontificate has been neither hot nor cold but lukewarm, and Scripture tells us that God vomits the lukewarm out of his mouth.'"