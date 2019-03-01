Brazilian Jesuit: End Of Celibacy Will Come Up At "Amazon" Synod

The "Amazon" Synod of Bishops will talk about ordaining married men to the priesthood, Brazilian Jesuit Francisco Taborda told CruxNow.com (February 28).Taborda insisted on a "shortage of priests" and called married priests “the solution" for it.The question is what the modernists will abolish next, once he realize that abolishing Latin, the liturgy, Catholic morals, Canon Law, the indissolubility of marriage, and priestly celibacy has not brought about about the much desired "reform" of the Church.