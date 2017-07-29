클릭 수33
Cardinal: Church and Islam Compete for Souls
“It is my desire to ‘christianise Nigeria’ by all means of peaceful persuasion and conviction”, said Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja according to cnsng.org. At a recent episcopal consecration he also declared that he respects those “who claim that they want to ‘islamise Nigeria’”. “We are therefore engaged in a contest for the souls of Nigerians.”
There are 186 million Nigerians, 50% Muslims, 40% Christians and 10% of indigenous beliefs.
