Cardinal: Church and Islam Compete for Souls

“It is my desire to ‘christianise Nigeria’ by all means of peaceful persuasion and conviction”, said Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja according to. At a recent episcopal consecration he also declared that he respects those “who claim that they want to ‘islamise Nigeria’”. “We are therefore engaged in a contest for the souls of Nigerians.”There are 186 million Nigerians, 50% Muslims, 40% Christians and 10% of indigenous beliefs.