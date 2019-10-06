Vatican Scandal: Now the Accused Speaks

The Italian daily IlMessaggero.it has presented the Vatican's recent financial scandal as a “clash of power” between the Vatican Bank and the Secretary of State.
It is evident that IlMessaggero.it was fed with information by the Secretary of State.
The matter started, when Deputy Secretary of State Edgar Peña Parra asked the Vatican Bank for 150 million euro to reimburse a loan for a Vatican luxury property in London.
Gian Franco Mammì, the Vatican Bank general director, refused. According to him engaging in real estate transactions is no business of the Secretariat of State. He considers this an abuse of the Peter’s Pence, a major source of income of this dicastery.
Therefore, Mammì informed Francis with whom he has an excellent relationship, and received permission to file a complaint with Vatican police. It is likely that Francis did not fully understand the issue.
However, according to IlMessaggero.it, there is a backstory: Mammì is mad at the Secretary of State because almost 80% of its huge patrimony is not kept with his bank but with Credit Suisse.
