Cardinal Schönborn Attacked for His Complicity with Gay Lobby

Wiener Akademikerbund

Between two hundred and three hundred people participated in the June 15 March for the Family in Vienna, Austria.They stood up for unborn children, for marriage and family, and this year also against the sexual indoctrination and corruption of school and even kindergarten children.Simultaneously with the pro-lifers a somber "parade" of pro-death homosexualists, celebrated by the oligarch media, took place in downtown Vienna on the famous Ringstrasse.The March for the Family needed the protection of dozens of police officers because of the proneness to violence which is characteristic of leftwing and pro-gay militants.After the toppling of the [nominally] center-right Austrian government and especially the ousting of the patriotic Minister of the Interior, Herbert Kickl, the political climate has quickly returned to the former state. It has become rough and unfriendly for pro-life and pro-family activists and for the organizers of the March.Despite many obstacles, the March was able to start on Ballhausplatz square, near both the office of the chancellor and the Imperial Castle, now the office of the leftwing Austrian president.Both buildings were flagged with an abomination called "Euro-Pride rainbow flag."The March went through Vienna's less populated streets before it reached the center and finally Saint Stephen’s Square, where the famous Vienna cathedral is located.The moderator of the march, Wolfram Schrems, a theologian, noticed that Marches for the Family were organized in many European cities around the same time (Prague, Verona, Danzig, Sofia, etc.).City counselor and former MEP Ursula Stenzel expressed her solidarity with the March and asked for a Christian family policy.Former Slovak prime minister, Dr Ján Čarnogurský spoke about the disastrous economic consequences of homosexualisation upon societies.Christian Zeitz of thecriticized the tendency to hedonism and egalitarianism in Church, State and society, which debases everything that is high and lofty.The university students Tatjana Trotzky and Assunta Gappmaier, both members of large families, pleaded for true and sacrificial love, for the dignity of marriage and family and for the protection of the unborn. Their witness was a special moment at the rally.Moderator Schrems criticized Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn for keeping quiet about the mass murder which takes place in an abortuary, some one hundred yards from his palace.Schönborn's behavior is in strong contrast to the Catechism of the Catholic Church which was produced in the 1990s by a commission with Schönborn as its secretary, and which states that the unborn must be protected by the law (§2273).Schrems also criticized the Cardinal for his collaboration with the homosexual lobby and for the gay transgressions he allowed in his cathedral on "World-AIDS-day" in 2017 and 2018. This is against the Catechism 1867.Father Johannes Regele, a molecular biologist, priest of the SSPX, and former lay-member of the Opus Dei, chided the bishops for their passivity. He cautioned the faithful of resignation and imparted his blessing at the end of the rally.In the face of the adverse circumstances in Church and politics, the violence of the leftist pro-gay demonstrators and the unusually high temperature, the March for the Family was a huge success.Even families with children dared to show up.