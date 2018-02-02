Surprise: Vatican Barred Pro-Gay Politician From Speaking

Irish Independent

Former Irish president Mary McAleese was not allowed to speak at a women’s conference on March 8 at the Vatican. March 8 was proclaimed the "International Women's Day" predominantly by the socialist movement and the communist countries.According to the(February 2), Dublin-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell did not allow a talk of McAleese and two other speakers because of their pro-gay stance. A Pharisaic solution was quickly found: The organizers moved the event to another location, the aula of the headquarters of the Jesuits in Rome.McAleese recently claimed that her homosexual son Justin went through “torture” because he couldn’t bear the Catholic teaching on homosexuality. In the recent past, the Vatican has repeatedly invited pro-gay and pro-death speakers.