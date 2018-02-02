Language
Surprise: Vatican Barred Pro-Gay Politician From Speaking

Former Irish president Mary McAleese was not allowed to speak at a women’s conference on March 8 at the Vatican. March 8 was proclaimed the "International Women's Day" predominantly by the socialist movement and the communist countries.

According to the Irish Independent (February 2), Dublin-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell did not allow a talk of McAleese and two other speakers because of their pro-gay stance. A Pharisaic solution was quickly found: The organizers moved the event to another location, the aula of the headquarters of the Jesuits in Rome.

McAleese recently claimed that her homosexual son Justin went through “torture” because he couldn’t bear the Catholic teaching on homosexuality. In the recent past, the Vatican has repeatedly invited pro-gay and pro-death speakers.

Picture: Mary McAleese, #newsOrmfbipjum
Josephmary
Where does OR HOW DOES The organizers moved the event to another location, the aula of the headquarters of the Jesuits in Rome do they have jurisdiction, do they have some hidden or Secret power where organizers can of their own will invite them selves to the headquarters of the Jesuits. How could that happen especially when Mr Kevin Farrell did not allow them to talk. How!!!!!

Like
aderito
McAleese is better your son go through torture now than be in torture all the eternity
Like
Josephmary likes this.
Josephmary
Hay mr Kevin Farrell what kickback are you getting under the table for Brown nosing up to the vatican to promo up to its maximum affect this mortal sin. What your take ? Money power gay relationships
Like
Josephmary
Dublin-born Cardinal Kevin Farr didn't allow it because he is "Brown nosing" by way of duplicity pretending to be holy and moral on the one hand and Brown nosing the vatican on the other. Thereby maximizing promoting this sinful trash.Cardinal Kevin Farr you didn't fool anyone. Your no good birds of a feather flock together. Your a disgrace.
Like
Josephmary
Yes do you know why ? Because the curia headquarters of the Jesuits in Rome is much more powerful and all those leaders of the catholic church wanted to get their ROCKS OFF having it in the highest office in the world. Its a slap in the face to all the faithful. See its has more punch to it more of a statement more effect.
Like
